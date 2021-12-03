Carbon Management & Energy Transition Advisor, GaffneyCline – Asia-Pacific

GaffneyCline is a world leading international advisory firm focused on providing integrated technical, commercial and strategic advisory in petroleum and energy. GaffneyCline advises a wide range of clients in subsurface resource exploration, development and optimization, drilling and production, pipeline, refining and LNG projects throughout the world. Gaffney Cline is expanding its Carbon Management (CM) & Energy Transition (ET) offering globally.

Gaffney Cline is a wholly owned subsidiary of Baker Hughes providing impartial, independent advisory services.

As a CM & ET Advisor – Asia Pacific, you will take the lead on developing and managing GaffneyCline CM & ET offering in Asia Pacific. You’re to collaborate with teams from other regions to identify emerging business opportunities and provide recommendations on the best practice. You’ll be the subject matter expert on how to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

As a CM & ET Advisor – Asia Pacific, you will be responsible for:

• Leading the development of Asia Pacific region offering consultation in CM & ET related issues

• Leading the targeting, prioritization and engagement of clients in Asia Pacific to develop a platform for CM and ET consulting activities

• Advising on subsurface work to be carried out in the evaluation of carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) projects and manage multi-disciplinary project teams

• Providing CM input to client projects, including field development planning, reservoir performance analysis, and reserves estimation and preparation of carbon cost (tax) forecasts for input into economics.

• Providing input of strategies, programmes, initiatives and activities that mitigate GHG emissions to client, including energy efficiency, flaring reduction, venting and fugitive emissions reduction, CCUS, offsets and renewable energy sources

• Working with business development to scope and write client proposals.

To be successful in this role you will:

• Have Master’s Degree in Geoscience, Reservoir Engineering or related technical degree.

• Have more than 10 years’ experience and demonstrated industry leadership in CM, ET and/or sustainability with track record in CM related projects

• Have understanding on subsurface aspects particularly related to CCUS

• Have region visibility in CM, ET, and/or sustainability

• Have action oriented, ethical in value, and have a strong client focus

• Have excellent problem-solving skills with a drive for results

• Have excellent written and verbal communication

• Have ability to work both independently and as part of multi-disciplined teams working with an extensive client base

• Have sound ability to manage time, make quality decisions, and manage and measure work

• Have ability to work on integrated, cross-functional project teams.

• Have ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously

“As part of our commitment to the health & safety of our employees, customers and the communities in which we operate, this role requires full vaccination for COVID-19 prior to beginning work.”

We recognize that everyone is different and that the way in which people want to work and deliver at their best is different for everyone too. In this role, we can offer the following flexible working patterns:

• Please discuss your working arrangements with your recruiter during the process

Our people are at the heart of what we do at Baker Hughes. We know we are better when all of our people are developed, engaged and able to bring their whole authentic selves to work. We invest in the health and well-being of our workforce, train and reward talent and develop leaders at all levels to bring out the best in each other.

Our inventions have revolutionized energy for over a century. But to keep going forward tomorrow, we know we have to push the boundaries today. We prioritize rewarding those who embrace change with a package that reflects how much we value their input. Join us, and you can expect:

• Contemporary work-life balance policies and wellbeing activities

• Comprehensive private medical care options

• Safety net of life insurance and disability programs

• Tailored financial programs

• Additional elected or voluntary benefits

