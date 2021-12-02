ExxonMobil sets Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions intensity targets for 2030

Published 07:02 on December 2, 2021 / Last updated at 07:02 on December 2, 2021 / Americas, International, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

US oil and gas major ExxonMobil has for the first time set emissions targets for 2030, extending a commitment that it made last year to cut the emissions intensity of its operations by 2025.