Policy Manager, Architecture for REDD+ Transactions (ART) – Arlington/Little Rock/Remote (US)

POSITION TITLE: Policy Manager

LOCATION: Arlington VA , Little Rock, AR or Remote within the U.S.

BUSINESS UNIT: Environmental Resources Trust

REPORTS TO: ART Managing Director

POSITION SUMMARY

The Policy Manager is an important role within ART contributing to the strategic positioning of the ART program as well as serving as a liaison to external stakeholders. This individual will help ensure ART continues to represent the highest environmental and social integrity by facilitating appropriate accreditations and recognitions and representing ART within appropriate voluntary carbon market initiatives. The Manager will also develop and foster strong relationships with stakeholders.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Develop a deep understanding of all ART program requirements including both the technical and safeguards requirements in TREES

Identify new market opportunities for TREES credits and oversee ART’s accreditation applications and ongoing reporting requirements such as under CORSIA

Further ART’s role in the market through engagement with organizations conducting offset market quality analyses or evaluations

Lead stakeholder outreach to non-Participant stakeholders such as credit purchasers such as Emergent and the LEAF Coalition, ENGOs, CSOs, and funders

Represent ART in industry groups and speaking engagements as appropriate

Develop articles, thought pieces, and other communications regarding ART and jurisdictional REDD+ including coordination with journalists as appropriate

Identify potential fundraising opportunities for bridge funding and expansions of ART and lead with the completion of proposals and ongoing reporting to donors

Assist with development of summary materials for the ART Board and present on key strategic planning topics as appropriate

QUALIFICATIONS AND BACKGROUND

Education: Advanced degree in Forestry, Natural Resources Management, Carbon Accounting, Economics or related field.

Experience: The preferred candidate will have 5-10 years of experience working in the carbon market, REDD+, or international forest carbon industry. The candidate must have strong familiarity with carbon markets and REDD+ or forest carbon accounting and quantification methods. Previous work experience with an ENGO is preferred.

Skills:

Deep understanding of carbon markets and the requirements of key jurisdictional and project offset programs

Ability to manage project operations and workflow effectively, to track and meet deadlines for multiple tasks.

Strong interpersonal skills, impeccable integrity and trustworthiness, sense of humor, and diplomatic approach to problem solving.

Ability to consistently interact with others in a professional, courteous, and tactful manner, maintain a positive attitude and good working relationships, and work effectively in a team setting.

Ability to work independently for timely completion of quality deliverables.

Strong technical and analytical skills.

Strong speaking, presentation and written communication skills.

Fluency in spoken and written English is required. Fluency in one or more additional languages is an asset, especially Spanish.

Other: Must be available to travel for short-term assignments. Commitment to Winrock’s mission and interest in market-based approaches to reducing greenhouse gas emissions required. Candidate must be comfortable working in a flexible, high-paced environment and able to work well in teams and also independently.

Winrock offers competitive pay and an excellent benefits package.

Winrock is an equal opportunity employer. We are committed to providing equal employment opportunity for all people and value diversity and inclusiveness. Winrock recruits, employs, trains, promotes and compensates regardless of race, color, religion, sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, age, physical or mental disability, medical condition, family care status, or any other basis protected by law.

At Winrock we have a clear mission: Empower the disadvantaged, increase economic opportunity and sustain natural resources through unwavering dedication to accountability, equity, innovation, integrity and transformation.

Winrock knows that its success comes from the hard work and steadfast dedication of its diverse workforce. Winrock remains committed to maintaining diversity, inclusion and equity across the entire organization