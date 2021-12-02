Senior Program Officer, Nature-Based Innovations, Verra – Washington DC/Remote

Job Title: Senior Program Officer, Nature-based Innovations

Location: Washington, DC or remote (working with significant overlap with US business hours)

Start Date: Immediately

Reports to: Manager, Blue Carbon Innovations

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve livelihoods and protect natural resources by working with the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools and programs that credibly, transparently and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value.

Verra manages a portfolio of standards, including the:

Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) – the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume.

– the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume. Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta) – a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities.

– a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities. Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards – to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity.

– to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity. Plastic Waste Reduction Standard – to enable robust impact assessment of new or scaled-up waste collection and recycling projects around the globe.

Verra’s Innovations Team is looking for a Senior Program Officer to support our nature-based innovations work, focusing on blue carbon and our engagement with the Seascape Carbon Initiative.

A day with Verra’s collaborative Innovations Team might include…

Participating in Innovations Team meetings to identify new opportunities to create and implement solutions to barriers within existing VCS Program processes, requirements and methodologies related to sustainable seascape management activities and other natural climate solutions.

Conducting research into approaches for measuring and monitoring greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions and/or removals resulting from ocean-based and other natural climate solutions (e.g., forestry and sustainable agriculture).

Revising a specific section of a VCS Program document to make it clearer, reflect scientific developments or include updated options to drive significant environmental and social impact in the climate and sustainable development sectors.

Contributing to and managing interactions with external experts (e.g., coordinating with Seascape Carbon Initiative steering committee members) and stakeholders, including project and methodology developers, validation/verification bodies, credit buyers and others.

Collaborating with the Communications team to ensure that formal updates opportunities to provide input are accurately advertised and communicated to our stakeholders.

Specific functions you will be responsible for leading…

Coordinating and providing technical input to the development of new VCS methodologies for natural climate solutions (e.g., seaweed aquaculture).

Drafting revisions to VCS Program rules and procedures to help maintain the Program’s robustness, workability, and impact for natural climate solutions, including sustainable seascape management activities as they evolve.

Providing technical guidance to Program Team colleagues and users of the VCS Program. Such users include project developers, methodology developers, validation/verification bodies, and other stakeholders such as credit buyers.

Supporting the Verra Innovations Team on other emerging opportunities.

Participating in domestic and international conferences and other events as required.

You bring with you…

At least three years of relevant professional or internship experience, preferably working for a standards organization, NGO, government, project developer and/or validation and verification body.

Technical background and demonstrated understanding of climate change and environmental science; experience in marine biology, coastal ecology, agriculture, forestry or other land use and GHG quantification greatly preferred.

Understanding of carbon markets, GHG accounting, climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies and Sustainable Development Goals, and an appreciation for the challenges and opportunities faced by practitioners of these arenas.

Strong attention to detail; excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Strong project management and organizational skills, including the ability to prioritize and work efficiently and effectively under deadlines.

Culturally aware with ability to work with stakeholders and partners from different countries and cultures.

Self-starter with ability to excel in a professional environment with limited supervision.

Fluency in English is essential. Fluency in other languages, especially Spanish, French or Bahasa would be an advantage.

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by…

Working at the cutting edge of programs designed to drive finance towards high-impact activities that tackle some of the most pressing environmental issues of our day.

Working on challenges and opportunities faced by practitioners of activities aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving livelihoods.

Finding effective ways to ensure the quality of projects and credits under Verra programs.

Working with a dynamic, committed and focused team of professionals.

You will know you are successful if…

You are seen as a reliable and capable member of the team by your peers and manager.

You build an appreciation and respect for the challenges and opportunities faced by users of Verra’s programs, and are able to effectively ensure the quality of activities certified under Verra’s programs.

Verra stakeholders consistently express positive feedback regarding your ability to collaborate to find workable solutions to challenges they face.

You will join a team…

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market experts, ex-government representatives, auditors, and more.

Committed to driving finance to projects and programs that advance climate action and sustainable development.

That embodies the values Verra has established for itself, and which include Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance and Exploration.

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, we pay employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

Embody Verra’s values.

For this position, the salary range is USD $56,000 – $68,000.

We will recognize employees who go beyond expected performance with salary increases and/or promotions, but the bar for earning those rewards is high.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package which also includes:

Health, vision and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO), sabbatical and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

How to Apply

To apply, please send us the following:

Cover letter (not to exceed one page)

Resume/CV (not to exceed two pages)

*Please add app.bamboohr.com to your contact list to ensure you receive emails from us*

Verra provides equal opportunity for all job applicants and employees and is committed to providing a work environment free of discrimination. We conduct our recruitment and hiring without regard to race, color, religion, gender identity, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, marital status, pregnancy, physical or mental disability, genetics, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state, and local law.