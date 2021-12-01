Hot US inflation readings send WCI floor price up 11% for 2022, as auction size announced

Published 21:29 on December 1, 2021

The reserve price in California and Quebec's carbon market auctions will rise to $19.70 in 2022 after higher inflation drove up the minimum bid value by more than 11% year-on-year, as the WCI jurisdictions also announced next year's auction size.