The reserve price in California and Quebec’s carbon market auctions will rise to $19.70 in 2022 after higher inflation drove up the minimum bid value by more than 11% year-on-year, as the WCI jurisdictions also announced next year’s auction size.
Hot US inflation readings send WCI floor price up 11% for 2022, as auction size announced
The reserve price in California and Quebec's carbon market auctions will rise to $19.70 in 2022 after higher inflation drove up the minimum bid value by more than 11% year-on-year, as the WCI jurisdictions also announced next year's auction size.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.