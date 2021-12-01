WCI emissions to stay just below cap in 2022, say analysts

GHG emissions under the California-Quebec cap-and-trade programme next year will continue to bounce back from a COVID-induced downturn and sit just below the WCI system’s combined allowance budget, analysts told a conference on Wednesday.