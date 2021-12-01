GHG emissions under the California-Quebec cap-and-trade programme next year will continue to bounce back from a COVID-induced downturn and sit just below the WCI system’s combined allowance budget, analysts told a conference on Wednesday.
WCI emissions to stay just below cap in 2022, say analysts
GHG emissions under the California-Quebec cap-and-trade programme next year will continue to bounce back from a COVID-induced downturn and sit just below the WCI system’s combined allowance budget, analysts told a conference on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.