EU launches response to China’s Belt and Road, with green strings attached

Published 20:59 on December 1, 2021

The European Commission, EU member states and financial institutions on Wednesday teamed up to mobilise up to €300 billion towards foreign investments over the next five years, aiming to rival China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) while championing the bloc’s green transition and digital priorities.

