Senior Manager, Media Relations, Verra – Washington DC/Remote

Job Title: Senior Manager, Media Relations

Location: Washington, DC preferred (working remotely during COVID-19, with long-term flexible work arrangements possible)

Start Date: Immediately

Reports to: Chief Policy and Markets Officer (CPMO)

Verra is a global leader helping to address the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven nonprofit organization, Verra is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve livelihoods, and protect natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools, and programs that credibly, transparently, and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and that enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. Verra administers a portfolio of leading standards programs, including the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS), which accounts for over two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market issuances globally.

As Verra’s Senior Manager, Communications, your day might include…

Speaking with a reporter to explain Verra’s perspective on breaking news;

Writing and revising a press release on an upcoming Verra-led consultation;

Planning a site visit to profile a Verra-registered project;

Interviewing guests for a podcast that you have designed.

Specific functions you will be responsible for!

Developing new communications products with the aim of promoting a greater understanding of carbon offsetting and other environmental and social markets to general audiences;

Building relationships with reporters and working with relevant team members to educate the media about Verra, with a specific focus on carbon offsetting and other environmental and social markets;

Drafting and editing various written outputs, including press releases, website copy, newsletter stories, and similar materials, in adherence to appropriate editorial standards;

Contributing meaningfully to the work of a growing team of communications professionals, including the development of junior staff;

Managing, where relevant, consultants and contractors, including interpreters and audio / video editors, in the conduct of the above functions.

What will you bring?

At least 10 years of work experience with demonstrated success in high-quality communications, with an emphasis on media relations;

In-depth technical knowledge of environmental and social markets, including carbon offsetting; candidates who do not demonstrate a deep understanding of the aims and operations of carbon offsetting will not be considered for this role.

An appreciation for technical writing and the importance of editorial standards, ideally through demonstrated familiarity with AP Style or equivalent;

A good network with press and other influencers;

A track record of developing and maintaining strong working relationships with and among a diverse group of people;

Preferably, technical knowledge of the REDD+ sector.

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by…

Serving on a growing communications team that proactively drives the narrative throughout the arenas in which we operate;

Helping to craft a compelling narrative about the role of environmental and social markets, including carbon markets, in driving finance to effective climate and sustainable development solutions around the world.

How will you know you’re successful?

Verra is perceived as a leader in administering environmental and social crediting programs;

The communications team is motivated and works seamlessly with the other teams in the organization to deliver high-quality work products;

Verra senior staff are regularly consulted by media, which is reinforced by stronger contributions to evolving dialogues in the areas we work in, and being quoted or appearing in various media outlets;

The narrative in leading journals and other news outlets surrounding carbon offsetting is more informed and accurate, and thus more supportive of the work Verra does.

You will join a team …

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market experts, ex-government representatives, auditors, and more;

Committed to driving finance to advance climate action and sustainable development through high-quality standards and crediting programs, including carbon offset programs;

That embodies the values Verra has established for itself, and which include Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance, and Exploration.

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, Verra pays employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

Embody Verra’s values.

The starting salary range is US$86,412-$98,222. Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package which also includes:

Health, vision and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO) comprising 22-30 days plus ten floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

How to Apply

To apply, please send us the following:

Cover letter (not to exceed one page)

Resume/CV (not to exceed two pages)

