The New Zealand government on Wednesday sold all the allowances on offer in its quarterly NZU auction at a record high price, immediately pushing the secondary market into unchartered territory.
New Zealand carbon auction clears at new record high
The New Zealand government on Wednesday sold all the allowances on offer in its quarterly NZU auction at a record high price, immediately pushing the secondary market into unchartered territory.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.