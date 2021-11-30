Regional Director North America, Land Life Company – Northern California

Who values creating direct, nature positive impact in a growing business and climate solutions sector

Context

Land Life Company is a technology-driven reforestation company with the mission to help restore the worlds’ 2 billion hectares of degraded land. We plant trees at scale across the globe to kickstart ecosystems and the communities that depend on them. We are an international scale-up based in the Netherlands with local teams in Spain, the US and Australia. We work with corporations, governments and large-scale NGO’s to rebuild nature, create carbon sinks and reconnect people and the planet. We are a fast growing company and are constantly bringing new business models and climate solutions to our customers and partners.

In the 2021 planting season, we are restoring more than 4,500 hectares of land globally, planting over 4 million trees in Spain, the US, Australia, Ghana and other countries. We aim to restore 15,000 hectares per year by 2025. Growing at a fast rate each year, Land Life Company is becoming a global nature restoration leader.

Role

We are looking for an entrepreneurial and innovative Director North America who is passionate and experienced in the growing natural climate solutions sector. This role will be responsible for the operational, commercial, technical and financial aspects of our growing business, as well as our growing team. In particular, the Director North America’s key focus will be establishing partnerships to materially scale up our reforestation projects. This includes developing relationships with NGOs, government bodies and private landowners interested in restoring land, as well as with the corporations increasingly seeking natural climate solutions to compensate for their CO2 emissions and broader environmental footprint. The challenge will be to elevate and nurture senior, multidimensional relationships in a rapidly changing and highly competitive market. This is an executive role.

The role will be based in Northern California with regular travel within North America, and some travel to Amsterdam and other hubs globally.

Responsibilities

Your role will be to develop and implement the North America strategy, consistent with and tailored from Land Life’s global strategy. More specifically this role will:

Manage and develop a motivated team who perform at the best of their potential and grow the team to allow for ongoing scaling;

Continuously balance expanding our existing US customer base with ensuring a healthy pipeline of high impact reforestation projects to fulfil the demand.

Develop and maintain a network of stakeholders in the region, including existing and potential customers, NGO’s, government entities, landowners and other partner organizations.

Represent Land Life at conferences and networking across key partnerships.

Ensure the optimal use of technology in the implementation of projects, core to Land Life’s value proposition, as well that the team delivers projects safely, on-time and within budget.

Be responsible for managing our US entity, including payrolling, legal questions, financial administration, contracting, recruiting and others.

Collaborate closely with the Land Life Management Team in Amsterdam, as well as its commercial, legal, operations, technology, HR and finance leaders.

Profile

15+ years of relevant work experience, previous roles in scale-ups and/or sustainability required;

Relevant senior networks with companies, government entities, NGOs in particularly the USA;

Knowledge of nature restoration and/or climate solutions and sustainability;

Creative and strategic thinker with experience in responding to fast changing markets;

Strong networking and collaboration skills;

Established experience in leadership roles and ability to gather input needed for well-informed, autonomous decision-making;

Experience growing, managing and developing teams;

Living in or willing to relocate to Northern California;

Our offer

A competitive compensation package and the opportunity to lead a highly motivated, fast growing international reforestation company in the natural climate solutions sector.

Your application

Please submit your application as soon as possible to Rebekah Braswell at recruitment@landlifecompany.com. Please include a motivation letter to your application (next to a CV).

We aim to onboard our Regional Director North America as soon as possible.