Program Officer, Innovations, Verra – Washington DC/Remote

Job Title: Program Officer, Innovations

Location: Flexible: Washington, DC or remote (working with significant overlap with US business hours)

Start Date: Immediately

Reports to: Senior Director of Technology Solutions

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving livelihoods, and protecting natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools, and programs that credibly, transparently, and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms, and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value.

Verra manages a portfolio of standards, including the:

Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) — the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume.

— the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume. Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta) — a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities.

— a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities. Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards — to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities, and conserve biodiversity.

— to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities, and conserve biodiversity. Plastic Waste Reduction Program — to enable robust impact assessment of new or scaled-up waste recovery and recycling projects around the globe.

Verra is seeking a Program Officer to support the development of cutting-edge and high-impact digitalized carbon methodologies and digital project monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) tools.

A day with Verra’s Program Team might include:

Collaborating with carbon methodology developers, software engineers and other Verra staff in a constructive and solutions-oriented way to support the digitalization of existing or new methodologies and Digital MRV tools.

Creating Excel based quantification tools based on carbon crediting methodologies to support digitalization.

Verifying and validating digital methodologies and supporting users of the digital methodologies by creating appropriate guidance documentation.

Specific functions you will be responsible for leading:

Conducting reviews of submitted methodology concept notes and proposed methodologies and ensuring that digital versions of methodologies can be achieved.

Serving as an expert resource within the Innovations Team on technical matters relating to digital methodologies.

Ensuring digital methodologies are accurate by writing specifications for digitalization and testing digital methodologies and their integration with Digital MRVs and the Registry.

Acting as a Business Analyst for the digitalization of methodologies and promoting the use of technological solutions in new methodological and monitoring approaches.

You bring with you:

A technical degree, preferably master’s, in a relevant field such as forestry, environmental science technology, or similar.

At least 3years of relevant professional experience, preferably working for a standards organization, NGO, government, consultancy, project developer, and/or an auditor.

Experience working with carbon measurement in the quantitative domain.

Highly computer literate and experience working on digital tools such as Excel, SPSS, GIS.

Strong attention to detail.

Ability to think creatively and in a solution-oriented manner.

Good project management and organizational skills, including prioritizing and working efficiently and effectively under deadlines.

Culturally aware with the ability to work with stakeholders and partners from different countries and cultures.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Fluency in English is essential. Fluency in other languages would be an additional asset.

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by:

Working at the cutting edge of programs designed to drive finance towards high-impact activities that tackle some of the most pressing environmental issues of our day.

Working on challenges and opportunities faced by practitioners of activities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve livelihoods.

Building your understanding of how technology can be used to streamline carbon credit project development.

Working with a dynamic, committed, and focused team of professionals.

You will know you are successful, if:

You are seen as a leader and a go-to resource by your peers and as a reliable and capable member of the team by your manager.

You build your understanding of challenges and opportunities faced by users of the Verra programs and are able to effectively help address barriers and capitalize on opportunities to foster greater environmental and social impact.

Verra stakeholders consistently express positive feedback regarding your ability to collaborate to find workable solutions to challenges they face.

You will join a team:

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market experts, project developers, consultants, policymakers, researchers, auditors, and more.

Committed to driving project developments using digital tools that advance climate action and sustainable development through high-quality standards and programs.

That embodies Verra’s values, which include Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance, and Exploration.

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, Verra pays employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

Embody Verra’s values.

For this position, the salary range is USD $62,710 – $76,619, depending on experience.

We will recognize employees who go beyond expected performance with salary increases and/or promotions, but the bar for earning those rewards is high.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package, which also includes:

Health, vision and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO) comprising 22-30 days plus ten floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

How to Apply

To apply, please send us the following:

Cover letter (not to exceed one page)

Resume/CV (not to exceed two pages)

*Please add app.bamboohr.com to your contact list to ensure you receive emails from us*

Verra provides equal opportunity for all job applicants and employees and is committed to providing a work environment free of discrimination. We conduct our recruitment and hiring without regard to race, color, religion, gender identity, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, marital status, pregnancy, physical or mental disability, genetics, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state, and local law.