California watchdog to ‘more pointedly’ call out allowance glut, suspect offsets

Published 17:26 on November 30, 2021 / Last updated at 18:35 on November 30, 2021 / Americas, Carbon Taxes, US / No Comments

A California independent advisory committee laid out options on Tuesday for how the state’s cap-and-trade programme could better align with climate targets while highlighting issues such as carbon border measures and the spike of non-compliance trading, as it debated its annual recommendations.