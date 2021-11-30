UK ETS regulator to announce intervention decision within 2 weeks after cost containment triggered

Published 18:41 on November 30, 2021 / Last updated at 19:11 on November 30, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

The UK ETS Authority will announce by Dec. 14 how it will respond to a three-month rise in UK Allowance prices that has taken the market above the threshold for possible intervention, the regulator said late Tuesday.