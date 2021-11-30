PREVIEW: Traders unsure whether Q4 RGGI auction will unleash excess volume

Published 17:35 on November 30, 2021 / Last updated at 17:35 on November 30, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

The quarterly RGGI auction on Wednesday is set to clear at a new peak after allowance prices soared this fall, though a retracement following a surprising WCI sale result last week has left traders with mixed thoughts on whether bids will be high enough to trigger the programme’s Cost Containment Reserve.