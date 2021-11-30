Nova Scotia’s fourth cap-and-trade auction cleared at the scheme’s price floor and doesn’t appear to have sold out, sources told Carbon Pulse Tuesday.
Nova Scotia carbon auction clears at floor, C$15 below previous sale
