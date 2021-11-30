UN aviation body rejects all three applicants to provide CORSIA offset credits

UN aviation body ICAO’s Council has rejected all three of this year’s applications for eligibility under its CORSIA carbon offsetting scheme, failing to add the land-based initiatives to the seven programmes approved to date to provide airlines with a supply of carbon credits.