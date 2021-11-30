Aviation/CORSIA > UN aviation body rejects all three applicants to provide CORSIA offset credits

UN aviation body rejects all three applicants to provide CORSIA offset credits

Published 16:10 on November 30, 2021  /  Last updated at 17:24 on November 30, 2021  /  Aviation/CORSIA, Climate Talks, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

UN aviation body ICAO’s Council has rejected all three of this year’s applications for eligibility under its CORSIA carbon offsetting scheme, failing to add the land-based initiatives to the seven programmes approved to date to provide airlines with a supply of carbon credits.

