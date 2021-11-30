China > Chinese province weighs carbon restrictions for new industrial projects

Chinese province weighs carbon restrictions for new industrial projects

Published 09:48 on November 30, 2021  /  Last updated at 09:48 on November 30, 2021  /  China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market  /  No Comments

One of China’s most energy intensive provinces is drafting regulations that would require industrial companies to slash existing emissions before they can develop new projects.

