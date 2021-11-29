Senior Policy Advisors, Carbon Pricing and Business Engagement, Scottish Government – Edinburgh

Salary: Grade – B3

Overview

In 2019 the First Minister declared a Global Climate Emergency and the Scottish Parliament passed legislation committing to end Scotland’s contribution to global climate change through reaching net zero emissions by 2045 at the latest. Alongside Scotland’s ambitious plans to reduce emissions, it is also vitally important that we build resilience to the impacts of global climate change we are already locked in.

Delivering the ambition required on climate change requires mobilisation across the Scottish Government, the wider public sector and the business community and the Domestic Climate Change Division is at the heart of this.

These roles sit in the Just Transition Policy Unit. The Carbon Pricing post-holder will lead on developing and coordinating SG policy on carbon pricing, particularly in regards to the new UK Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS). The successful candidate will represent SG at inter-governmental working groups, and advise and prepare senior officials and Ministers for negotiations. They will also develop expertise in carbon pricing to support wider policy development, including scope expansion for the ETS and establishing policy positions on different forms of carbon pricing.

The Business Engagement post-holder will be part of the Just Transition Engagement team. The successful candidate will lead on SG’s relationship with business on just transition policy issues, with a particular focus on supporting the co-design and co-delivery of Just Transition Plans. You will engage primarily with large businesses and their associated supply chains to make sure their interests are represented in the Just Transition Planning process. This will be via meetings, developing partnerships with business, organising conferences and working closely with the enterprise agencies across Scotland. The post-holder will also lead on the preparation of business-facing guidance for Just Transition Plans and lead for Climate Change division on developing net zero conditionality proposals for public sector grants to business.

Main Duties

Carbon Pricing:

Develop a wide network of ETS stakeholders – including across SG, the UK Government, the other DAs, and externally.

Develop SG policy and positions on UK ETS and broader carbon pricing issues

Represent SG at inter-governmental working groups, lead official-level negotiations, and provide advice to senior officials and Ministers on UK ETS and broader carbon pricing issues

Business Engagement:

Develop a wide network of business stakeholders, focusing on large businesses, working with them to develop Just Transition Plans and to co-design sectoral and/or regional JT Plans

Develop SG guidance for businesses to use while developing their own JT Plans

Be a credible, engaging and informed representative of SG’s approach to just transition at various business forums and as part of wider co-design engagement

Lead for Climate Change division on developing net zero conditionality proposals for public sector grants to business.

Essential Criteria

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with the ability to present complex information in a clear and accessible way. Excellent interpersonal skills, with experience of building effective relationships and working collaboratively with internal and external stakeholders to deliver results. Strong organisational skills with the ability to prioritise workloads and competing demands to ensure deadlines are met. Strong ability to develop skills and those of others, and to adapt quickly to fit skills and resources to changing circumstances and expectations.

Competencies

Self Awareness

Analysis and Use of Evidence

Communication and Engagement

Improving Performance

