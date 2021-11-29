Venture Builder, Carbon13 – Remote

Carbon13 is looking for people to become founders of scalable startups which can reduce emissions by millions of tonnes. On our seven month programme, founders find a complementary technical or commercial co-founder, explore the biggest opportunities in Net Zero, maximise their startup’s potential for emissions reduction, pitch for investment and develop a fundraising strategy for scale.

Requirements: The most critical requirement is the passion for fighting climate change through a scalable startup. Applicants should have either backgrounds in science, engineering, software development, or commercial backgrounds in startups or corporates in emitting sectors. No startup idea is required though applicants with ideas are just as welcome to apply.

MORE DETAILS HERE

Location: Cambridge UK, (the programme is mostly virtual)

Deadline: 28th Feb 2022

Start date: April 2022