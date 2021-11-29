Iceland’s coalition talks ended on Sunday by confirming the nation’s existing climate and energy commitments, as the ruling bloc enters its second consecutive term.
Iceland’s new coalition sticks to 2040 net zero goal, ending oil exploration
Iceland’s coalition talks ended Sunday, confirming the nation’s existing climate and energy commitments, as the ruling bloc enters its second consecutive term after September’s general election.
