Carbon Taxes > Iceland’s new coalition sticks to 2040 net zero goal, ending oil exploration

Iceland’s new coalition sticks to 2040 net zero goal, ending oil exploration

Published 14:19 on November 29, 2021  /  Last updated at 14:19 on November 29, 2021  /  Carbon Taxes, EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Iceland’s coalition talks ended Sunday, confirming the nation’s existing climate and energy commitments, as the ruling bloc enters its second consecutive term after September’s general election.

Iceland’s coalition talks ended on Sunday by confirming the nation’s existing climate and energy commitments, as the ruling bloc enters its second consecutive term.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software