European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday that the EU should aim to drive the cost of green hydrogen to below €1.8 per kilogram by 2030, hitting a price level that would secure market competitiveness for the low-carbon fuel.
Green hydrogen can cost less than €1.8/kg in EU by 2030 -von der Leyen
