Senior Forester, Carbon and Projects, PF Olsen – Hamilton, Australia

PF Olsen Australia is Australia’s leading and largest independent forest management services provider. We are seeking a suitably experienced and qualified Senior Forester – Carbon and Projects for a role based in Hamilton, Victoria. The successful candidate will provide professional, efficient, and cost-effective forest management service to clients, oversee overall coordination of the registration and management of carbon projects for clients and provide expertise in the delivery of prioritised projects within the business.

To succeed at PF Olsen Australia and in this role, you need to have:

• Demonstrated ability to effectively prioritise your workload and manage conflicting deadlines.

• Well-developed attention to detail and writing skills to facilitate accurate and timely preparation of client reports and submissions.

• Ability to own your work and take control of tasks.

• High level of professionalism during day-to-day dealings with internal and external stakeholders.

• Leadership and collaboration qualities that enables effective assistance and guidance to the regional team as required.

Given the nature of the role you will be capable at communicating with people from different departments and be able to decipher the information you receive from various government bodies into meaningful interpretation for the business. You will understand the ERF and associated land and vegetation management Carbon Farming Initiative methodologies.

Since you will be working with maps an understanding of the GIS, GPS data collection devices and electronic mapping software along with practical experience in commercial forestry and servicing clients will be valuable.

To be successful, you will have relevant qualifications (Forest Science, Environmental Science, Natural Resource Management, Applied Science or equivalent) and substantial relevant demonstrated experience in forestry, agriculture, and contract management.

We offer a supportive, family friendly working environment and competitive remuneration and conditions. The position will be based in Hamilton and the successful candidate must be prepared to travel within the region and interstate from time to time.

Successful applicants will be required to provide COVID -19 vaccination evidence prior to commencement.

For more information about PF Olsen Australia visit www.pfolsen.com.

Applications close on Friday 24 December 2021.