VCM Report: VER price hike slows near record levels amid post-COP lull

Published 19:24 on November 29, 2021

Voluntary emissions reduction (VER) prices edged to new heights in some standardised contracts this week, while others slipped back amid subdued holiday-interrupted trade following the COP26 UN climate talks earlier in the month.