Climate progress under the UN’s International Maritime Organisation (IMO) faced another roadblock Thursday, as a handful of countries moved to block a resolution to reduce black carbon emissions in the Arctic – even though these were voluntary, non-binding measures.
IMO climate talks slog along with another blockade to climate action, this time on black carbon
