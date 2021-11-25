EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 13:06 on November 25, 2021  /  Last updated at 13:06 on November 25, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs reached their eighth record in nine days on Thursday morning as the market broke above €74.00 for the first time, as speculative participants resumed buying and options traders continued to hedge open call positions.

EUAs reached their eighth record in nine days on Thursday morning as the market broke above €74.00 for the first time, as speculative participants resumed buying and options traders continued to hedge open call positions.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software