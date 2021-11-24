Clean Fuel Standard Pathway Specialist, Natural Resource Scientist 4, Department of Ecology – Lacey, Washington

Details

APPLY

Salary: $67,560.00 – $88,644.00 Annually

Location: Thurston County – Lacey, WA

Job Type: Full Time – Permanent

Department: Dept. of Ecology

Job Number: 2021-AQ4755-13733

Per Governor Inslee’s Proclamation 21-14.2 (Download PDF reader), Washington State employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. As a condition of employment, the successful candidate will be required to provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination as part of the hiring process, prior to their start date. Requests for medical and religious exemptions will be considered. If you have questions, please contact Careers@ecy.wa.gov with “COVID-19 vaccination” in the subject line.

Description

Keeping Washington Clean and Evergreen:

The Air Quality Program (AQP) within the Department of Ecology is looking to fill a Clean Fuel Standard Pathway Specialist position. This position is located in our Headquarters Office in Lacey, WA.

This is an ideal position for a life cycle analyst who is looking to use their skills to fight climate change. In this job, you will oversee carbon intensity scoring for all transportation fuels in Washington’s Clean Fuel Standard program. This cutting-edge climate policy, only the third in the nation, will reduce the carbon intensity of transportation in Washington by 20% over the next 17 years.

This position has a diverse mix of responsibilities, including data analysis, regulatory program management and oversight, and publication in peer-reviewed journals. As the agency’s expert on the life cycle assessment of transportation fuels, you will play a key role in decarbonizing transportation in Washington.

The mission of the Air Quality Program (AQP) is to protect and improve air quality in Washington. The Air Quality Program’s vision is clean, healthy air and climate for all of Washington. We have many goals to achieve this mission and vision.

Protecting Washington State’s environment for current and future generations is what we do every day at Ecology. We are a culture that is invested in making a difference. Join a team that is highly effective and collaborative, with leadership that embrace the value of people.

Ecology cares deeply about employee wellness; we go beyond traditional benefits, proudly offering:

A healthy life/work balance by offering flexible schedules and telework options for most positions.

An Infants at Work Program that is based on the long-term health values of infant-parent bonding and breastfeeding newborns.

Continuous growth and development opportunities.

A wellness program that offers education, fitness classes, and an agency-wide fondness for outdoor meetings.

Opportunities to serve your community and make an impact through meaningful work.

Diversity, equity, inclusion, and respect (DEIR) are core values central to Ecology’s work. We strive to be a workplace where we are esteemed for sharing our authentic identities, while advancing our individual professional goals and collaborating to protect, preserve, and enhance the environment for current and future generations.

Diversity: We celebrate and appreciate diversity; our unique perspectives and abilities enrich us all and lead to innovative approaches and solutions.

Equity: We champion equity, recognizing that each of us need different things to thrive.

Inclusion: We intentionally create and hold space so that we all have meaningful opportunities to participate and contribute to Ecology’s work.

Respect: We treat each other with respect and dignity, acknowledging the inherent worth of our diverse perspectives and lived experiences, even in times of uncertainty and disagreement.

We believe that DEIR is both a goal and an action. We are on a journey, honoring our shared humanity and taking steps to demonstrate our commitment to a vision where each of us is heard, seen, and valued.

During Healthy Washington Roadmap to Recovery, employees are working a combination of in-office and/or telework based on position and business need. Ecology is following current state guidance regarding building occupancy, mask requirements, health screening questions before entry, and social distancing.

Application Timeline: This position will remain open until filled, with an initial screening date of December 13, 2021. In order to be considered for initial screening, please submit an application on or before December 12, 2021. The agency reserves the right to make an appointment any time after the initial screening date.

Duties

What makes this role unique?

Are you a life cycle expert who is tired of sitting on the sidelines of climate policy? This job provides a rare opportunity to use your technical skills to fight climate change. In this position, you will be on the cutting edge of efforts to decarbonize the transportation sector. You will have unique visibility into new fuels and production processes and will have the opportunity to assess the carbon footprint of a wide range of transportation technologies and investments. You will work directly with fuel producers on life cycle assessments and provide advice on how to lower carbon intensity. This position is highly collaborative, involving frequent communication with the rest of the Clean Fuel Standard Team and fellow regulators in other Clean Fuel Standard programs. This position is a great career advancement opportunity for someone with a technical or academic background who wants to transition into a policy-focused career.

What you will do:

Evaluate fuel pathway applications based on the Greenhouse gases, Regulated Emissions, and Energy use in Technologies (GREET) model to ensure they are accurate and up to date.

Keep Washington’s version of the GREET model up to date by updating parameters such as electric utility carbon intensities and refined product carbon intensities, and by coordinating Washington’s model updates with those in other Clean Fuel Standard programs.

Research novel pathway-related topics such as new feedstocks or processes; discuss findings with other Clean Fuel Standard programs, update Washington GREET model and submit results to peer-reviewed journals.

Maintain a working knowledge of the life cycle of transportation fuels including how they are produced, how their feedstocks are extracted or produced, and how they are distributed.

Provide technical assistance and respond to questions from fuel producers on the calculation of carbon intensity of transportation fuels and related topics to support pathway applications.

Support Clean Fuel Standard rulemaking processes and the development and implementation of a third-party verification program, should Washington decide to adopt one.

Maintain working knowledge of life cycle models relevant to the Clean Fuel Standard, including the Oil Production Greenhouse gas Emissions Estimator (OPGEE) and indirect land use change models.

Qualifications

Required Qualifications:

Experience for both required and desired qualifications can be gained through various combinations of formal professional employment, educational and volunteer experience. See below for how you may qualify.

Option 1:

A Bachelor’s degree with major study in engineering, environmental science, natural resources, transportation, or a related field.

Six (6) years of professional research work experience in life cycle assessment of fuels or energy systems.

Option 2:

A Master’s degree with major study in life cycle assessment of fuels or energy systems.

Four (4) years of professional research work experience in life cycle assessment of fuels or energy systems.

Option 3:

A PhD with major study in life cycle assessment of fuels or energy systems.

Three (3) years of professional research work experience in life cycle assessment of fuels or energy systems.

Desired Qualifications:

We highly encourage you to apply even if you do not have some (or all) of the desired experience below.

Education in or experience with the GREET and OPGEE Models

Knowledge of indirect land use change modeling in life cycle assessment

Knowledge of transportation fuels, systems, technology, and policy

Understanding of transportation-related equity and environmental justice issues

Note: Having some (or all) of this desired experience may make your application more competitive in a highly competitive applicant pool.

Supplemental Information

Ecology seeks diverse applicants: We view diversity, equity, inclusion, and respect through a broad lens including race, ethnicity, class, age, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, immigration status, military background, language, education, life experience, physical disability, neurodiversity, and intersectional identities. Qualified candidates from all backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

Need an Accommodation in the application and/or screening process or this job announcement in an alternative format?

Please call: (360) 407-6186 or email: careers@ecy.wa.gov and we will be happy to assist.

If you are deaf or hard of hearing you can reach the Washington Relay Service by dialing 7-1-1 or 1-800-833-6388.

If you need assistance applying for this job, please e-mail careers@ecy.wa.gov. Please do not send an email to this address to follow-up the status of your application. You can view the latest status of your application on your profile’s main page.

If you are reading this announcement in print format, please enter the following URL to your search engine to apply: https://ecology.wa.gov/About-us/Get-to-know-us/Jobs-at-Ecology.

Application Instructions:

It’s in the applicant’s best interest to submit all of the documents listed below. Applications without these documents may be declined.

A cover letter describing why you are interested in this position.

A resume outlining your experience and education (if applicable) as it relates to the minimum qualifications of this position.

Three professional references.

Please do NOT include your salary history. Wage/salary depends on qualifications or rules of promotion, if applicable.

For Your Privacy:

When attaching documents to your application (Resume, Cover Letter, Transcripts, DD-214, etc.):

Please be sure to remove private information such as your social security number, date of birth, etc.

Do not attach documents that are password protected, as these documents may not be reviewed and may cause errors within your application when downloaded.

Additional Application Instructions for Current Ecology Employees:

Please make sure to answer the agency-wide questions regarding permanent status as a classified employee within the Washington General Service or Washington Management Service. Do not forget to select Department of Ecology as a response to question 2, and type your personnel ID number for question 3. If you are not sure of your status or do not know your personnel ID number, please contact Human Resources.

Application Attestation:

The act of submitting application materials electronically is considered affirmation that the information is complete and truthful. The state may verify this information and any untruthful or misleading answers are cause for rejection of your application or dismissal if employed.

Other Information:

If you have specific questions about the position, please email Joel Creswell at: Joel.Creswell@ecy.wa.gov. Please do not contact Joel to inquire about the status of your application.

To request the full position description: email careers@ecy.wa.gov

Why work for Ecology?

As an agency, our mission is to protect, preserve and enhance Washington’s environment for current and future generations. We invest in our employees to create and sustain a working environment that encourages creative leadership, effective resource management, teamwork, professionalism and accountability.

Joining Ecology means becoming a part of a team committed to protecting and restoring Washington State’s environment. A career in public service allows you to help solve some of the most challenging problems facing our state, while keeping your health and financial security a priority. We combine one of the most competitive benefits packages in the nation with a strong commitment to life/work balance.

Ecology employees may be eligible for the following:

Medical/Dental/Vision for employee & dependent(s), Public Employees Retirement System (PERS), Vacation, Sick, and other Leave*, 11 Paid Holidays per year*, Public Service Loan Forgiveness, Tuition Waiver, Long Term Disability & Life Insurance, Deferred Compensation Programs, Dependent Care Assistance Program (DCAP), Flexible Spending Arrangement (FSA), Employee Assistance Program, Commute Trip Reduction Incentives (Download PDF reader), Combined Fund Drive, SmartHealth *See the Benefits tab in this announcement for more information

Student debt: how working for Ecology can help

The Department of Ecology is a qualifying employer for the Public Service Forgiveness Program (PSLF). See https://studentaid.ed.gov/sa/repay-loans/forgiveness-cancellation/public-service for more details.

To learn more about The Department of Ecology, please visit our website at www.ecology.wa.gov and follow, like or visit us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or our blog.

Collective Bargaining: This is a position covered by a bargaining unit for which the Washington Federation of State Employees (WFSE) is the exclusive representative.

Equal Opportunity Employer: The Washington State Department of Ecology is an equal opportunity employer. We strive to create a working environment that includes and respects cultural, racial, ethnic, sexual orientation and gender identity diversity. Women, racial and ethnic minorities, persons of disability, persons over 40 years of age, veterans, military spouses or people with military status, and people of all sexual orientations and gender identities are encouraged to apply. Persons needing accommodation in the application/testing process or this job announcement in an alternative format may call (360) 407-6186. Applicants who are deaf or hard of hearing may call the Washington Relay Service by dialing 7-1-1 or 1-800-833-6388.

Note: This recruitment may be used to fill other positions of the same job classification across the agency. Once all the position(s) from the recruitment announcement are filled, the recruitment may only be used to fill additional open positions for the next sixty (60) days.