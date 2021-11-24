(Updates with details, analyst comments)
UPDATE – Germany floats €60 CO2 price floor if Brussels fails to act
Germany’s newly-formed coalition government has provisionally agreed a deal to introduce conditional national measures to ensure the carbon price applied to its emitters under the EU ETS will not fall below €60 in the long term, according to a document published on Wednesday.
