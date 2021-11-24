A group of technology companies have begun work on a large-scale direct air capture (DAC) facility that could capture and store as much as 1 MtCO2 annually off the coast of western Norway.
Tech firms eye large-scale DAC project off coast of Norway
A group of technology companies have begun work on a large-scale direct air capture (DAC) facility that could capture and store as much as 1 MtCO2 annually off the coast of western Norway.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.