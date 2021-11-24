EMEA > Tech firms eye large-scale DAC project off coast of Norway

Tech firms eye large-scale DAC project off coast of Norway

Published 11:48 on November 24, 2021  /  Last updated at 11:48 on November 24, 2021  /  EMEA, International, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

A group of technology companies have begun work on a large-scale direct air capture (DAC) facility that could capture and store as much as 1 MtCO2 annually off the coast of western Norway.

A group of technology companies have begun work on a large-scale direct air capture (DAC) facility that could capture and store as much as 1 MtCO2 annually off the coast of western Norway.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software