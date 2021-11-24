Euro Markets: EUAs leap more than 5% after Germany floats €60 carbon price floor policy

Published 19:30 on November 24, 2021 / Last updated at 19:45 on November 24, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EUA prices leaped by more than 5% to a new record on Wednesday after Germany's incoming coalition government agreed a deal to introduce national measures to ensure the carbon price applied to its emitters under the EU ETS will not fall below €60 in the long term.