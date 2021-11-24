Manager Forestry ETS Operations, NZ Ministry of Primary Industries – Wellington

Job Description

Matua Kaupapahere Kaitātari – Manager Forestry ETS Operations

Salary band: NZ$128,247 – 173,511 depending on skills and experience

Ma tau rourou, ma taku rourou, ka ora te iwi (with your contribution and my contribution the people will prosper)

• Work in a high-profile area and make a significant impact for New Zealand

• Integral leadership role

• Play a key role in supporting New Zealand’s climate change responsibilities

Kōrero mō te tūranga – About the role

The Manager Forestry ETS Operations is accountable for ensuring the effective management of the service delivery operation required to administer the Forestry ETS by:

• overseeing the management of the operational systems, inter-departmental relationships and teams to effectively deliver the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) for forestry and the Permanent Forest Sink Initiative (PFSI)

• overseeing the delivery of a programme of regulatory compliance activities that support the integrity of the ETS for forestry and the PFSI

• providing operational and implementation perspectives into the climate change policy and forestry policy work programmes

About You│Mōu

To be successful in this role you will be an effective regulator and relationship builder. Your leadership skills will ensure the team delivers timely and high-quality work to meet legislative requirements and timeframes, Ministry Service Performance Measures, Ministerial, Ministry and stakeholder needs.

You will have proven background in exercising statutory powers and making decisions under delegated authority under legislation. Importantly you will ensure the integrity, consistency and quality of regulatory decisions made and appropriate escalation, with robust recommendations, based on delegations and operational policy.

The successful candidate will also have:

• A background in providing direction, guidance, work allocation and intellectual leadership.

• Communication skills to consult on leadership and management strategies for functions.

• The ability to collaborate strategies, policies, processes and operations that support and enable the delivery of the Ministry’s obligations and strategic outcomes to Maori.

• Skills to collaborate on organisational projects, share information, and co-ordinate work programmes.

Mō tō mātou rōpū – About our team

As part of Climate Change Operations, you will be part of a busy, fast paced team, working in a fun and collaborative environment implementing compliance within the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS). Te Uru Rākau – New Zealand Forest Service, a branch of the Ministry for Primary Industries, has delegated authority for administration of the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) for forestry. The ETS is New Zealand’s main tool for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and reaching our climate change goals.

The team is part of the Forestry and Land Management directorate. The directorate covers a wide range of forestry regulatory and operational responsibilities, with a focus on supporting sustainable land management, use of our forestry resources, and New Zealand’s climate change responsibilities.

Mō te Manatū Ahu Matua – About MPI

The Ministry for Primary Industries is helping to seize export opportunities for our primary industries, improve sector productivity, ensure the food we produce is safe, increase sustainable resource use, and protect New Zealand from biological risk.

MPI has a focus on career pathways and we will work with you to help you grow.

Me pēhea te tuku tono – How to apply

If you want a career where you help to grow and protect New Zealand in a very real way then this could be it. Our team is collegial, supportive and hard working. MPI has a focus on career pathways so take this step in your career with us and we will help you develop.

Applications close: Midnight, Sunday 5 December 2021

