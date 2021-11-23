Climate Commitment Act Cap and Invest Policy Section Manager, Washington Department of Ecology – Lacey, WA

APPLY

Salary

$91,652.00 – $114,396.00 Annually

Location

Thurston County – Lacey, WA

Job Type

Full Time – Permanent

Department

Dept. of Ecology

Job Number

2021-AQ4760-13650

Description

Per Governor Inslee’s Proclamation 21-14.2 (Download PDF reader),Washington State employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. As a condition of employment, the successful candidate will be required to provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination as part of the hiring process, prior to their start date. Requests for medical and religious exemptions will be considered. If you have questions, please contact Careers@ecy.wa.gov with “COVID-19 vaccination” in the subject line.

Keeping Washington Clean and Evergreen

The Air Quality Program (AQP) is looking to fill the Climate Commitment Act Cap and Invest Policy Section Manager (WMS Band 2) position. This position will be located at our Headquarters Building in Lacey, WA.

The mission of the Air Quality Program (AQP) is to protect and improve air quality in Washington and to protect our State’s environment for current and future generations. Washington is in the process of building only the second economy-wide cap and invest program in the United States, and Air Quality’s newly created Climate Commitment Act Implementation Group is leading the design and implementation of this program. As part of the cap and invest program, businesses and entities will be required to obtain allowances tied to their emissions, which can be bought, sold, and traded. This market will begin in January 2023, and the proceeds will be invested in initiatives to decarbonize transportation and other sectors of the economy, promote clean energy, and advance equity and environmental justice.

As the Climate Commitment Act Cap and Invest Policy Section Manager, you will take a key leadership role in ensuring the success of this program. We are looking for someone who has the experience and commitment to build and lead the team of experts responsible for developing and implementing statewide policy in the areas of carbon offsets, utilities, emissions-intensive and trade-exposed industries, and related areas. For more details on job duties and qualifications, please see below.

Our culture and DEIR: We are a culture that is invested in making a difference. Join a team that is highly effective and collaborative, with leadership that embrace the value of people. Ecology cares deeply about employee wellness; we go beyond traditional benefits, proudly offering:

A healthy life/work balance by offering flexible schedules and telework options for most positions.

An Infants at Work Program that is based on the long-term health values of infant-parent bonding and breastfeeding newborns.

Continuous growth and development opportunities.

A wellness program that offers education, fitness classes, and an agency-wide fondness for outdoor meetings.

Opportunities to serve your community and make an impact through meaningful work.

Diversity, equity, inclusion, and respect (DEIR) are core values central to Ecology’s work. We strive to be a workplace where we are esteemed for sharing our authentic identities, while advancing our individual professional goals and collaborating to protect, preserve, and enhance the environment for current and future generations.

Diversity: We celebrate and appreciate diversity; our unique perspectives and abilities enrich us all and lead to innovative approaches and solutions.

Equity: We champion equity, recognizing that each of us need different things to thrive.

Inclusion: We intentionally create and hold space so that we all have meaningful opportunities to participate and contribute to Ecology’s work.

Respect: We treat each other with respect and dignity, acknowledging the inherent worth of our diverse perspectives and lived experiences, even in times of uncertainty and disagreement.

We believe that DEIR is both a goal and an action. We are on a journey, honoring our shared humanity and taking steps to demonstrate our commitment to a vision where each of us is heard, seen, and valued.

During Healthy Washington Roadmap to Recovery, employees are working a combination of in-office and/or telework based on position and business need. Ecology is following current state guidance regarding building occupancy, mask requirements, health screening questions before entry, and social distancing.

Application Timeline: This position will remain open until filled, with an initial screening date of December 20, 2021. In order to be considered for initial screening, please submit an application on or before December 19, 2021. The agency reserves the right to make an appointment any time after the initial screening date.

Duties

What you will do:

As the Climate Commitment Act Cap and Invest Policy Section Manager, you will lead the Cap and Invest Policy Section, with approximately 14 staff with expertise in the cap and invest program, carbon offsets, utilities, emissions intensive industries, and other areas.

Under your direction, the Section staff will provide policy and technical support for rule-making and proposed legislation; analyze and develop proposed improvements to the program; and produce reports and analyses.

You will not only be responsible for leading the work performed by the section, but you will also provide policy advice and recommendations to senior agency management, and represent the agency before other bodies.

Qualifications

Required Qualifications:

Option 1:

Nine (9) years of education and/or experience

Education in physical or natural science; planning; public policy or administration; environmental law, science, or policy; or other related field

Experience in: Areas including the environment, project management, regulation or planning, and policy development and implementation, or other related field, AND Supervisory or management experience that includes applying principles of management, budget planning, strategic or policy planning, and/or personnel administration.



Option 2:

A bachelor’s degree in physical or natural science; planning; public policy or administration; environmental law, science, or policy; or other related field

Five (5) years of relevant professional experience in: Areas including the environment, project management, regulation or planning, and policy development and implementation, or other related field, AND Supervisory or management experience that includes applying principles of management, budget planning, strategic or policy planning, and/or personnel administration.



Special Requirements/Conditions of Employment:

Must have a valid driver’s license.

Desired Qualifications:

We highly encourage you to apply even if you do not have some (or all) of the desired experience below.

Subject matter experience in the design, development, and implementation of laws, rules, or policies relevant to climate change and/or cap and invest programs.

Note: Having some (or all) of this desired experience may make your application more competitive in a highly competitive applicant pool.

Supplemental Information

Ecology seeks diverse applicants: We view diversity, equity, inclusion, and respect through a broad lens including race, ethnicity, class, age, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, immigration status, military background, language, education, life experience, physical disability, neurodiversity, and intersectional identities. Qualified candidates from all backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

Need an Accommodation in the application and/or screening process or this job announcement in an alternative format?

Please call: (360) 407-6186 or email: careers@ecy.wa.gov and we will be happy to assist.

and we will be happy to assist. If you are deaf or hard of hearing you can reach the Washington Relay Service by dialing 7-1-1 or 1-800-833-6388.

If you need assistance applying for this job, please e-mail careers@ecy.wa.gov. Please do not send an email to this address to follow-up the status of your application. You can view the latest status of your application on your profile’s main page.

If you are reading this announcement in print format, please enter the following URL to your search engine to apply: https://ecology.wa.gov/About-us/Get-to-know-us/Jobs-at-Ecology.

Application Instructions:

It’s in the applicant’s best interest to submit all of the documents listed below. Applications without these documents may be declined.

A cover letter describing why you are interested in this position.

A resume outlining your experience and education (if applicable) as it relates to the minimum qualifications of this position.

Three professional references.

Please do NOT include your salary history. Wage/salary depends on qualifications or rules of promotion, if applicable.



For Your Privacy:

When attaching documents to your application (Resume, Cover Letter, Transcripts, DD-214, etc.):

Please be sure to remove private information such as your social security number, date of birth, etc.

Do not attach documents that are password protected, as these documents may not be reviewed and may cause errors within your application when downloaded.

Additional Application Instructions for Current Ecology Employees:

Please make sure to answer the agency-wide questions regarding permanent status as a classified employee within the Washington General Service or Washington Management Service. Do not forget to select Department of Ecology as a response to question 2, and type your personnel ID number for question 3. If you are not sure of your status or do not know your personnel ID number, please contact Human Resources.

Application Attestation:

The act of submitting application materials electronically is considered affirmation that the information is complete and truthful. The state may verify this information and any untruthful or misleading answers are cause for rejection of your application or dismissal if employed.

Other Information:

If you have specific questions about the position, please email Luke Martland at: Luke.Martland@ecy.wa.gov. Please do not contact Luke to inquire about the status of your application.

To request the full position description: email careers@ecy.wa.gov

Why work for Ecology?

As an agency, our mission is to protect, preserve and enhance Washington’s environment for current and future generations. We invest in our employees to create and sustain a working environment that encourages creative leadership, effective resource management, teamwork, professionalism and accountability.

Joining Ecology means becoming a part of a team committed to protecting and restoring Washington State’s environment. A career in public service allows you to help solve some of the most challenging problems facing our state, while keeping your health and financial security a priority. We combine one of the most competitive benefits packages in the nation with a strong commitment to life/work balance.

Ecology employees may be eligible for the following :

Medical/Dental/Vision for employee & dependent(s), Public Employees Retirement System (PERS), Vacation, Sick, and other Leave*, 11 Paid Holidays per year*, Public Service Loan Forgiveness, Tuition Waiver, Long Term Disability & Life Insurance, Deferred Compensation Programs, Dependent Care Assistance Program (DCAP), Flexible Spending Arrangement (FSA), Employee Assistance Program, Commute Trip Reduction Incentives (Download PDF reader), Combined Fund Drive, SmartHealth *See the Benefits tab in this announcement for more information

Student debt: how working for Ecology can help

The Department of Ecology is a qualifying employer for the Public Service Forgiveness Program (PSLF). See https://studentaid.ed.gov/sa/repay-loans/forgiveness-cancellation/public-service for more details.

To learn more about The Department of Ecology, please visit our website at www.ecology.wa.gov and follow, like or visit us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or our blog.

Equal Opportunity Employer: The Washington State Department of Ecology is an equal opportunity employer. We strive to create a working environment that includes and respects cultural, racial, ethnic, sexual orientation and gender identity diversity. Women, racial and ethnic minorities, persons of disability, persons over 40 years of age, veterans, military spouses or people with military status, and people of all sexual orientations and gender identities are encouraged to apply. Persons needing accommodation in the application/testing process or this job announcement in an alternative format may call (360) 407-6186. Applicants who are deaf or hard of hearing may call the Washington Relay Service by dialing 7-1-1 or 1-800-833-6388.

Note: This recruitment may be used to fill other positions of the same job classification across the agency.