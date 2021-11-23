Asia Pacific > Shell flags greening of its Singapore facilities as nation unveils CCS plans

Shell flags greening of its Singapore facilities as nation unveils CCS plans

Published 10:42 on November 23, 2021  /  Last updated at 14:51 on November 23, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC  /  No Comments

Oil major Shell has announced that it will build a 50,000-tonne per year pyrolysis oil upgrader unit at its Singapore-based energy and chemicals park, one of several commitments made on Tuesday which will contribute to the company’s goal to slash its operational emissions globally in half by 2030.

