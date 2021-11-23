Oil major Shell has announced that it will build a 50,000-tonne per year pyrolysis oil upgrader unit at its Singapore-based energy and chemicals park, one of several commitments made on Tuesday which will contribute to the company’s goal to slash its operational emissions globally in half by 2030.
Shell flags greening of its Singapore facilities as nation unveils CCS plans
