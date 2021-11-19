Low Carbon Market Analyst, BP – London

Want to be at the forefront of the energy transition? Want to combine that with a fast-paced, dynamic, market-facing environment?

Then the Market Analyst – Low Carbon role could be for you! The Market Analyst – Low Carbon role resides within the Trading Analytics & Insights function of bp’s Trading & Shipping business. This role is responsible for the development of analytical capability and generation of commercial insights for the Low Carbon Trading and wider bp business with a range of focus areas including analysis of carbon markets, sectoral decarbonization and the energy transition of corporates as well as countries.

The successful candidate will build and maintain necessary models and systems, identify and forecast changes in market dynamics, and conceptualize and communicate the likely impact on price action to commercial stakeholders.

We are looking for individuals with a strong analytical foundation gained in the commodity industry, keen to expand their horizons and make the transition to Low Carbon.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Fundamental analytics covering key carbon markets globally

Research and development of decarbonization pathways of various sectors

Development of an analytical framework that includes supply/demand balances, financial and physical flows, and regulation/policy

Identify prevailing market dynamics and formulate strategies to monetize market opportunities in both short and long-term time horizons

DESIRABLE CRITERIA

Degree in Engineering, Economics/Commerce, Science, or similar discipline

Experience as an analyst or strategist performing fundamental or regulatory analysis on commodity markets (hydrocarbons, metals, ags, etc)

Experience in building models, analyzing drivers of supply/demand and extracting commercial value and insight from these models

Exposure to carbon, power, gas and/or hydrogen markets preferable, but not essential

Ability to convey analysis and insights in an impactful manner to stakeholders in the organization

Proactive approach to delivering results alongside ability and desire to work in a fast-paced, dynamic trading environment

Any Experience in carbon markets, either compliance or voluntary as well as experience in various abatement technologies including hydrogen and carbon capture & storage, are highly desirable but not essential.

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone’s place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment

Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!