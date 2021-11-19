Forest Carbon Researcher, Taking Root – Vancouver/Remote in Canada

Taking Root is looking for a forest carbon researcher in the beginning or middle of their career to forest carbon quantification approach. Principally, the candidate will develop and update our forest carbon quantification approach – a single, standardized and publicly available methodology for creating carbon removals from smallholder forest projects. In addition, s/he will work closely with the reforestation and product and engineering department to ensure that our approach is being implemented in the field and our software. This position is an exciting opportunity to harness your skills in forestry science and technical writing to help a growing organization provide scientific rigor, confidence, and transparency to our approach.

This position is full-time, working principally with staff in the home office in Vancouver, B.C. Taking Root will prioritize those located or relocate to Vancouver; however, working remotely anywhere in Canada is possible. Salary is competitive and based on experience and educational attainment.

About Taking Root

Taking Root is an international, high-growth organization on a mission to restore the world’s tropical forests. We carry our mandate by developing high-quality smallholder farmer reforestation projects with partners to meet their climate commitments.

Taking Root’s impact stems from simplifying the generation of verified carbon removals through our software platform. The platform’s power lies in combining local and satellite data with machine learning algorithms. This data and analytics lead to timely and accurate reporting, which enables our partners to invest in reforestation with confidence while ensuring farmers are paid for growing trees.

Currently, Taking Root is driving reforestation with leading multinational and environmental organization partners in nine countries across three tropical continents. This is only the beginning. We are growing and need your help! Click on the following links for more on Taking Root.

Responsibilities:

Develop and take ownership of our forest carbon quantification and monitoring approach

Build empirical evidence that supports this approach

Maintain, test, and update our tree allometric model database

Lead the carbon quantification for partners’ forest projects

Develop quantification methods for other ecosystem benefits (e.g., water or soil quality improvements)

Work with the Product & Engineering team to implement our approach into our software

Provide expert advice to the Reforestation department on quantification and sampling approaches

Keep abreast of industry and scientific developments around forest carbon quantification

Skills, Qualifications, and Experience required:

An advanced university degree in forest science

in forest science At least three years of work experience or a Ph.D. with research experience

Experience in scientific/technical writing in English

in English Expertise in forest carbon quantification

Expertise in forest inventory techniques – sampling, allometry, baseline calculations, etc

– sampling, allometry, baseline calculations, etc A plus: Applied experience working with international carbon offset protocols and standards .

. A plus: Applied experience in implementing forest carbon projects

A plus: Experience in database management

You are an ideal candidate if you:

Are detailed-oriented and meticulous

Can create and communicate simple solutions from complex problems

Enjoy managing and codifying complex information

Are someone with solid time management skills, with the ability to set priorities and meet incremental deadlines

Enjoy working independently on long-term projects

Enjoy communicating complex topics to a non-expert audience, internally and externally

APPLY HERE