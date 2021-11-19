LCFS Market: California prices continue slide towards $140

Published 20:06 on November 19, 2021 / Last updated at 20:06 on November 19, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) prices dug new multi-year lows this week as traders said credit generators persisted on the offer and compliance entities were uninterested in bidding.