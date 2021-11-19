California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) prices dug new multi-year lows this week as traders said credit generators persisted on the offer and compliance entities were uninterested in bidding.
LCFS Market: California prices continue slide towards $140
California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) prices dug new multi-year lows this week as traders said credit generators persisted on the offer and compliance entities were uninterested in bidding.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.