Structured Finance & Procurement Analyst, Abatable – London

Abatable helps companies offset their carbon emissions by building portfolios of pre-vetted high quality credits which we source, evaluate and finance.

Abatable simplifies carbon offsetting procurement and management decisions for clients. We focus on offering corporates offsetting portfolio bundles based on their budget, impact, and location preferences, with a focus on backing innovative carbon removal projects alongside more cost-effective nature-based offsetting solutions. We also look to act as a funding provider and off-taker for GHG removal and reduction emission projects.

We founded Abatable in July 2021 and we are backed by experienced investors such as Global Founders Capital, Blue Bear Capital and Y Combinator (S21).

Your mission at Abatable

You will be responsible for sourcing, screening, planning and managing GHG removal and reduction offsetting projects in close collaboration with Abatable’s co-founders to ensure effective delivery of projects to the corporates we work with.

You will provide carbon offsetting procurement consulting services to clients; including, but not limited to: RFP development, market assessment, risk management, strategy development, contract negotiation, contract management, and product management

You will be tasked to develop an understanding of the different carbon project developers in the space with a focus on players able to deliver projects across nature-based solutions, soil carbon, biochar, carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) and with an understanding of community-based methodologies and initiatives

You will be responsible to review materials provided by the project developers and compile project evaluation forms for the assessment of those projects

You will be available to travel to visit some of the project on the ground and report on progress around GHG reduction and removal initiatives, including impact achieved on community-based programs

You will support the team with high quality reports and with questions about projects and regulatory frameworks

You will attend relevant gatherings and conferences and expanding the existing project partner network

You will engage in proactive networking with relevant organisations including potential project owners, technology providers, industry associations, multilaterals, government agencies and others

Who we’re looking for

We don’t believe in defining strict requirements for any role. In fact, we are quite open-minded about the type of candidates we want to meet. However, we are an early-stage company so it’s important that we tell you more about the expectations we have for this role so that you can understand whether you’d feel fulfilled and energised to come work every day:

A minimum of 2 years work experience in investing with a focus on climate change, preferably with experience in energy procurement or structuring project finance transactions

in investing with a focus on climate change, preferably with experience in energy procurement or structuring project finance transactions University degree in a relevant field (e.g. Environmental Science, Sustainability) or a broader field with evidence of an interest in environmental or sustainability issues is preferred

(e.g. Environmental Science, Sustainability) or a broader field with evidence of an interest in environmental or sustainability issues is preferred Proficiency of MS Excel, Word, and PowerPoint required

Good understanding of GHG emission reductions and removal standards , projects and methodologies, in particular VCS, CAR, Gold Standard is considered an advantage

, projects and methodologies, in particular VCS, CAR, Gold Standard is considered an advantage Technical knowledge of different types of offsetting types (e.g. soil carbon, biochar, blue carbon, other carbon capture and storage technologies) is considered an advantage

(e.g. soil carbon, biochar, blue carbon, other carbon capture and storage technologies) is considered an advantage Ability to analyse and structure complex problems , and formulate solutions

, and formulate solutions Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Enthusiastic in approaching potential new clients and project partners , generating new business opportunities, closing deals and meeting customer needs

, generating new business opportunities, closing deals and meeting customer needs Excellent communication skills in English. Knowledge of Spanish and/or French is considered an advantage

What we offer

Opportunity to join an early-stage climate tech startup and learn a great deal about climate change and the carbon offsetting space

Learn what it means to build a new company from the ground up

Compensation: The choice to structure your compensation package, with a competitive salary (£50-60k) and an attractive share options package (0.2-0.3%)

Flexible working arrangements: work from home or anywhere, whenever you want

Equipment: We’ll provide you with whatever you need to work effectively. iMacs or Macbook pros, Displays, and mobile devices are standard issue. Need software licenses? We’ve got you covered

Holidays: 25 days holiday (excl. bank holidays)

Pension enrolment for all employees

Define our future benefits – We are still super early stage – As we bring in more funding, benefits will grow to include healthcare, flexible work space, regular meet-ups. Join now, and have a say in how we manage office space, meet-ups, etc

How to apply

Please email your CV to maria@abatable.com, along with anything else you think might help your application. We are an early-stage company in a market which is growing and would like to learn from you and what interests you about the possibility of working with us.

We’ll be in touch with the next steps as quickly as we can.