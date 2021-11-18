US EPA proposes further delays for RFS compliance deadlines

Published 17:02 on November 18, 2021 / Last updated at 17:02 on November 18, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

The US EPA on Thursday proposed to once again push back multi-year compliance deadlines for the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), with the agency also offering a different approach for setting true-up dates for the federal biofuels programme from 2022 onwards.