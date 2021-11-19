Carbon Taxes > EU plans for a new carbon market reignite concerns over public backlash

EU plans for a new carbon market reignite concerns over public backlash

Published 10:34 on November 19, 2021  /  Last updated at 10:34 on November 19, 2021  /  Carbon Taxes, EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EU proposals for a new ETS for buildings and transport risk sparking a new wave of populism and further breaking up the bloc's political landscape, experts warned this week as lawmakers get to grips with the plans.

EU proposals for a new ETS for buildings and transport risk sparking a new wave of populism and further breaking up the bloc’s political landscape, experts warned this week as lawmakers get to grips with the plans.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software