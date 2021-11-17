Client Advisor, Climate Smart Services, Radicle – Vancouver (preferred)

Client Advisor, Climate Smart Services

Job Type: Full-time, Permanent | Target Start: December 2021

Summary:

The Client Advisor is integral to the delivery of Radicle’s Climate Smart Certification program. The Climate Smart Certification program offers a unique combination of training, certification, and software to enable organizations to measure and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions while strengthening their business at the same time. The Client Advisor & Training team are responsible for training, advising, and certifying Climate Smart client businesses; as part of a fast-growing company, the Client Advisor is responsible for ensuring the quality and on time delivery of the Climate Smart Certification program to our clients.

Candidates are preferably based in Vancouver, BC.

The Client Advisor’s primary responsibility is to manage a portfolio of clients participating in Climate Smart’s training and certification program, and support them to measure their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, develop plans for GHG reduction, and achieve certification as ‘Climate Smart businesses’; and

In addition, you will collaborate with other staff members to continue to improve upon the overall business process, the experience of host partners and business clients, and the effectiveness, efficiency, and coordination of the delivery of Climate Smart’s Training & Certification Program and Carbon Footprinting Software.

Primary Job Components:

Provide clients with technical support for GHG emissions inventories, develop emissions reduction plans, and assist in achieving Climate Smart certification.

Provide guidance on GHG inventory boundary-setting and emission reductions in accordance with the principles of the GHG Protocol Corporate Standard.

Conduct a detailed review of completed inventories, delivering feedback on methodology and data quality according to the GHG Protocol Corporate Standard and Climate Smart best practices.

Generate documentation for clients upon completion of their Climate Smart certification, including GHG inventory reports, case studies, and internal records.

Assist in tracking the progress of participating companies and organizations and helping to ensure that they finish the tasks required to successfully complete their certification in a timely fashion.

Participate in regular team meetings to share best practices and resolve issues pertaining to client retention and related revenue goals.

Develop projections and analyse the business case, for different emission reduction strategies.

Contribute to the on-going effectiveness and efficiency of program delivery and certification for clients and Radicle

Experience, Skills and Characteristics

Post-secondary education in environmental sciences and business, or equivalent training and work experience. Graduate degree related to climate change or GHG management is an asset

Mastery of Excel required and Salesforce CRM an asset

Organized and comfortable dealing with large sets of data, proven ability to extract unique insights from complex data

Experience in GHG Accounting and knowledge of climate change research as it relates to emission inventories a strong asset

Strong critical thinking and methodological analysis skills

Strong oral and written communications skills with an ability to communicate to technical and non-technical audiences

Ability to manage time and manage multiple projects

Experience with Tableau and Adobe Products is desirable.

Experience in client service or advisory roles: 1 – 3 years

Open minded, creative problem solver, analytical, technically proficient in data analysis, excellent time management

Entrepreneurial, self-starter

Customer Service Oriented, enjoys presenting complex information to non-technical audiences

YOU + RADICLE

Radicle is a team driving planet-positive change through a combination of technology and people. Being part of that energy involves working across fast-paced and growing teams with your avant-garde and forward-thinking. You will work with sustainability experts, software development, and value-driving sales teams to set out how best to accelerate emission reductions.

EQ vs. IQ. Our culture embraces both emotional and intellectual intelligence. In fact, we care more about your EQ. Psychological safety is a necessity if we are to reach our ambitious goals. To support this roadmap, we have partnered with CultureSmith, which gives us the tools we need and continued education to ensure leaders stay leaders and teams stay teams.

We invest in our people. We strive to give you a place to grow and thrive outside of your comfort zones, with a team that empowers and supports you every step of the way.

No one is an island. You’ll be called upon by your peers for technical guidance and experience. You will be expected to collaborate with your peers both internally and externally to your business unit and be given freedoms to express solutions creatively.

We believe growth is a journey. We celebrate failures as learning experiences. Our goal is to course-correct early and often – that’s one way we’ll know we’re on the right path.

