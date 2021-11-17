Manager, Advisory Services, Radicle – Calgary (preferred)

Manager, Advisory Services

We are looking for an enthusiastic and experienced individual to join our Advisory Services Team at Radicle. The ideal candidate thrives in a collaborative team environment, can meet immediate needs while planning for the future and strives for continuous improvement. As the Manager, Advisory Services, you would be the point person for clients, have an immediate influence in empowering climate action adoption, and align those actions with environmental commodity markets and monetization pathways.

Reporting to the Director of Advisory Services, you will be responsible for overseeing the successful delivery of technical projects, identifying market opportunities for our clients, and providing tangible steps to bridge any gap to market access. As the Manager, Advisory Services, you will provide carbon market expertise as a technical resource for projects and be responsible for the quality and on-time delivery of projects, with the support of the team’s depth of technical expertise. An integral part of this role is maintaining a positive client experience by being the main point of contact for clients and project work.

Candidates are preferably located in Calgary, but open to those candidates across Canada and the U.S.

Primary Job Components:

Support technical business development including interpreting client needs into actionable scopes of work, work breakdown schedules and associated budgets

Manage a portfolio of clients in industrial and potentially other sectors in terms of project delivery (executing on the scopes of work)

Assess, evaluate, and advise clients on carbon market opportunities and/or their emission mitigating activities

Conduct carbon offset quantification protocol evaluations and summaries for clients

Conduct data gap analysis between existing client data collection tools or systems and regulatory or protocol requirements and effectively communicating any of these barriers to clients

Conduct GHG emissions quantification for new technologies including low carbon fuels

Provide senior technical reviews for other projects and feedback to technical team members

Experience, Skills and Characteristics

Minimum of ten (10) years of experience in greenhouse gas accounting or a similar field

Experience in carbon markets, policies, and regulations across a variety of jurisdictions

Service-oriented, enjoys presenting complex information to technical and non-technical audiences

Project management experience

Open minded, creative problem solver, analytical, technically proficient in greenhouse gas quantification and management, excellent time management

Knowledge of life cycle greenhouse gas assessment, defining boundaries, appropriate application of emission factors, and application of these concepts to novel technologies and practices in the energy sector

Energy sector experience in at least two of the following: Upstream oil and gas Midstream oil and gas Downstream (refining/low carbon fuels) Power (conventional, renewables, alternative)

Previous familiarity or experience with carbon offset project development a plus

ISO 14064 or 14065 training an asset

Collaborative approach

YOU + RADICLE

Radicle is a team driving planet-positive change through a combination of technology and people. Being part of that energy involves working across fast-paced and growing teams with your avant-garde and forward thinking. You will interface daily with credit developers, carbon market experts, and value-driving sales teams from Canada and beyond to set out how best to accelerate emission reductions.

EQ vs. IQ. Our culture embraces both emotional and intellectual intelligence. In fact, we care more about your EQ. Psychological safety is a necessity if we are to reach our ambitious goals. To support this roadmap, we have partnered with CultureSmith, which gives us the tools we need and continued education to ensure leaders stay leaders and teams stay teams.

We invest in our people. We strive to give you a place to grow and thrive outside of your comfort zones, with a team that empowers and supports you every step of the way.

No one is an island. You’ll be called upon by your peers for technical expertise in GHG accounting and management. With the support of the full Advisory Services team, you’ll have in-depth experience advising on GHG management and monetization strategies. You will be expected to collaborate with your peers both internally and externally to your business unit and given freedoms to express solutions creatively.

We believe growth is a journey. We celebrate failures as learning experiences. Our goal is to course-correct early and often – that’s one way we’ll know we’re on the right path.

