WCI allowance surplus to persist through 2030 on greater ZEV adoption -analysts

Published 21:00 on November 17, 2021 / Last updated at 17:34 on November 17, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Higher-than-expected zero-emissions vehicle (EV) uptake will reduce California GHG emissions and likely prevent an allowance shortage from arising this decade under the WCI-linked cap-and-trade programme, analysts said.