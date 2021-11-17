EUAs fell away after setting a record high for the third consecutive day early on Wednesday, as energy prices extended gains amid continuing uncertainty over gas supplies heading into the winter season.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
EUAs fell away after setting a record high for the third consecutive day early on Wednesday, as energy prices extended gains amid continuing uncertainty over gas supplies heading into the winter season.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.