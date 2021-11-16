Traders are largely unsure where the November WCI current vintage auction on Wednesday will settle, with participants pointing to the recent acceleration of a year-long, speculator-led bull run in California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices as further differentiating the quarterly sale from any other in the past.
PREVIEW: Uncertainty reigns supreme for Q4 WCI auction with prices at record highs
