Americas > PREVIEW: Uncertainty reigns supreme for Q4 WCI auction with prices at record highs

PREVIEW: Uncertainty reigns supreme for Q4 WCI auction with prices at record highs

Published 16:11 on November 16, 2021  /  Last updated at 16:50 on November 16, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

Traders are largely unsure where the November WCI current vintage auction on Wednesday will settle, with participants pointing to the recent acceleration of a year-long, speculator-led bull run in California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices as further differentiating the quarterly sale from any other in the past.

Traders are largely unsure where the November WCI current vintage auction on Wednesday will settle, with participants pointing to the recent acceleration of a year-long, speculator-led bull run in California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices as further differentiating the quarterly sale from any other in the past.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software