PREVIEW: Uncertainty reigns supreme for Q4 WCI auction with prices at record highs

Published 16:11 on November 16, 2021 / Last updated at 16:50 on November 16, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Traders are largely unsure where the November WCI current vintage auction on Wednesday will settle, with participants pointing to the recent acceleration of a year-long, speculator-led bull run in California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices as further differentiating the quarterly sale from any other in the past.