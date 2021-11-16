Finance Registry Assistant, Verra – Remote (US business hours)

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve livelihoods, and protect natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools and programs that credibly, transparently, and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms, and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value.

Verra manages a portfolio of standards, including the:

Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) — the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume.

— the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume. Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta) — a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities.

— a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities. Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards — to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity.

— to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity. Plastic Waste Reduction Program — to enable robust impact assessment of new or scaled-up waste recovery and recycling projects around the globe.

With the rapid growth in carbon markets driving a new wave of innovative new approaches, Verra is seeking a Finance Registry Assistant to support the finance team!

A day with Verra’s collaborative Finance Registry Team might include…

Meeting with teams from across the organization (e.g., Registry, Program) to recognize their financial management needs.

Collaborating closely with the Director of Finance and Finance Registry Coordinator to support the financial management needs of the organization.

Working with the entire Operations team as they collectively support Verra staff to help them perform their jobs more optimally.

Specific functions you will be responsible for leading…

Entering data into the Verra Registry into various financial systems; ensuring all

Information is complete and accurate.

Assisting with identifying registry payments, including communication with the customer and Verra Registry Team.

Assisting the Verra Registry Team with any inquiries regarding billing.

Assisting with writing Standard Operating Procedures.

Completing new vendor forms/setup, as requested by account holders and departments.

Canceling invoices in the billing system and track activity.

Maintain accurate and complete files (shared drives, file organization, naming uniformity)

You bring with you…

Solid communication skills, both written and verbal, with professional proficiency in English.

A track record of developing and maintaining strong working relationships with and among a diverse group of stakeholders, and excellent customer service skills.

Experience handling confidential and sensitive information.

An Associate’s or Bachelor’s degree in finance, accounting, business, or a related field.

Outstanding Excel skills, Unanet or comparable accounting software.

Strong time management, attention to detail, analytical and interpersonal skills.

At least 3 years of finance support experience.

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by…

Mastering Verra’s financial procedures (e.g., accounts payable/receivable)

Mastering Verra’s finance duties for the in-house registry

Preparing reports for the Finance Registry Coordinator

You will know you are successful, if…

You can effectively support the financial and billing needs of the Verra Registry.

Work seamlessly with the other Verra teams especially the Registry Team to deliver high-quality work products.

You are able to take on additional finance tasks over time.

Provide excellent customer service for internal and external stakeholders

You will join a team…

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market experts, project developers, consultants, climate negotiators, researchers, auditors, and more.

Committed to driving finance at scale to projects and programs that advance climate action and sustainable development through high-quality standards and programs.

That embodies the values Verra has established for itself, and which include Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance, and Exploration.

That is rapidly growing!

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, Verra pays employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

Embody Verra’s values.

For this position, the salary range is USD $46,668 to $54,500 depending on experience.

We will recognize employees who go beyond expected performance with salary increases and/or promotions, but the bar for earning those rewards is high.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package which also includes:

Health, vision and dental care, and life insurance

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located

Paid Time Off (PTO), comprising 22-30 days plus ten floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances

Funds to support professional development.

How to Apply

To apply, please send us the following:

Cover letter (not to exceed one page)

Resume/CV (not to exceed two pages)

*Please add app.bamboohr.com to your contact list to ensure you receive emails from us*

Verra provides equal opportunity for all job applicants and employees and is committed to providing a work environment free of discrimination. We conduct our recruitment and hiring without regard to race, color, religion, gender identity, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, marital status, pregnancy, physical or mental disability, genetics, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state, and local law.