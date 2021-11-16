WWF urges scrutiny over controversial Malaysian forest carbon deal

Published 10:02 on November 16, 2021 / Last updated at 10:02 on November 16, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Other APAC, REDD, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Green group WWF is urging regulators to scrutinise a massive forest carbon deal that Malaysia's Sabah state government is negotiating with a Singaporean investor for a project the size of Israel.