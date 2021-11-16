Speculators slash, emitters add to California carbon holdings before prices reach $35

Financial players saw their net length in California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) fall to a 4.5-month low last week before prices attained a new record high above $35, while compliance entities reduced their net short position to a 5-month low, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Monday.