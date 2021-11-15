Carbon Farming Project Manager, Climate Friendly – Western QLD, Australia

Join this growing but close knit team that is helping to extend land management practices that regenerate the land and reduce Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions using carbon farming. As a member of the carbon project sourcing team you will work to find and develop new carbon farming projects – this role is focused in the Rangelands of QLD and NSW. Working from home is the most likely option for our regional team members.

Acting to combat climate change is one of the world’s most pressing challenges. Climate Friendly was founded in 2003 as a profit-for-purpose business. Our growing team is passionate about active land management, and we are focused on finding economically viable solutions to maximise our impact on climate change. We have a proven track record, having reached 20Mt in carbon abatement by the end of 2020. We are scaling up to reduce emissions by 100Mt by 2025, helping to build a sustainable land sector as a part of a net zero carbon economy by 2050.

As one of Australia’s largest and most experienced carbon farming project service providers, Climate Friendly helps landholders and land managers to unlock economic, social and environmental value through improved management of Australia’s land. This includes more than 130 partnerships with farmers, plantation managers, agribusiness, and Indigenous groups on carbon farming projects.

Primary purpose of this position:

Work in a small team to find and develop new carbon farming projects. The role will focus on the rangelands of QLD & NSW initially, and include activities ranging from:

• analytics

• land owner calls

• fieldwork

• data collection and collation,

• ongoing client and project management.

The position would suit someone with excellent communication skills; experience in dealing with rural clients face to face in their environment and over the phone; and skills and confidence (or willingness to be trained) in establishing partnerships, winning new business and client engagement. An understanding of GIS, competence in driving in isolated areas and the ability to work independently and as part of a team are also valuable.

About the Sourcing Team

The team is responsible for designing and implementing sourcing solutions across Climate Friendly’s business, including:

• Sourcing, and supporting the assessment, registration and contracting of new projects and clients

• Maintenance of records in CRM to maximise sourcing potential and assist management data tracking/reporting.

• Developing and applying sourcing strategies to secure new carbon farming project agreements in 2021/22.

• Establishing, liaising and maintaining positive working relationships and engagement with clients.

• Requesting and delivering documentation critical to the development and implementation of projects, including but not limited to: services agreements, Quarterly Monitoring Reports, Farm Management Plans and project variations.

Working closely with the audit and compliance team to ensure audits are well prepared for, proceed smoothly and successfully, and are completed with minimal requests for additional information by auditor or regulator

Key outcomes/ accountabilities:

Include but are not limited to:

• Drive new carbon project Registrations through;

• Initial engagement with land managers

• Field work /farm visits

• Managing internal estimation of carbon potential

• Presenting carbon farming opportunity to land managers

• Undertake basic/intermediate QGIS mapping tasks as necessary

Maintain good working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including clients, industry regulators.

Knowledge Skills & Experience:

Ideal candidate skills and knowledge are listed below:

• Qualifications/lived experience in fields related to Natural Resources/Environmental Science or Agriculture. Experience in customer engagement and securing service agreements valuable also.

• Enthusiasm for sourcing new business, a good phone manner and willingness to call land managers to discuss carbon opportunities.

• Comfort with Microsoft suite, CRM systems and ideally basic skills in mapping systems like QGIS and/or willingness and capacity to quickly upskill in this space.

• Interest in land management/understanding of the Agricultural sector and empathy with the rural community.

• Previous experience with Emissions Reduction Fund/Carbon Farming advantegous

• Capacity to travel for fieldwork on a regular basis (1 week a month generally) and experience working/travelling in isolated areas using a 4WD.

Climate Friendly encourages people from diverse backgrounds to apply, including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from diverse cultural backgrounds and people with disabilities

Location, package and contact:

Ideally location would be based regionally with easy access to South Western QLD for field work. Otherwise, willingness and ability to travel to these regions is essential.

Salary package is in a range starting at $60,000 to 90,000 + super + bonus (depending on experience).

Please contact Simon Brown on 0423 522 330 with any queries.

TO APPLY:

Please submit your CV and a short cover letter addressing the selection criteria to recruitment@climatefriendly.com by 5pm. Wed 24th November, 2021.