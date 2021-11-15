Job Postings > Senior / Carbon Trader, RGE – Singapore

Senior / Carbon Trader, RGE – Singapore

Published 11:36 on November 15, 2021

To streamline current and future carbon-related activities including trading and project development across the Royal Eagle Group, the company seeks two carbon traders/specialists to set up its in-house carbon trading desk, based in Singapore.

About the job
RGE and its group of companies are committed to continuous reduction in our carbon footprint. We have successfully registered a carbon project and credits in Indonesia, and in recent years participated in regulatory carbon markets for our manufacturing operations in China.

Applicants with relevant experience or those looking to make a mid-career switch with structured training provided are welcome to apply.

Job Description:
• Actively identify, develop and execute carbon trading strategies for the Group in both voluntary and mandatory carbon markets
• Business development and marketing of Group’s carbon credits, as well as sourcing and delivering credits to maintain Group-wide offset positions and to ensure regulatory compliance
• Analyse the risks and opportunities in primary and secondary carbon exchanges, as well as local and global regulatory frameworks
• Assist and co-ordinate carbon project developments, including annual monitoring and verification representation for existing project
• Advise and support business groups in analysis of drivers that influence availability and pricing of carbon assets, market conditions and trends, and climate-related financing

Requirements
• Bachelor’s degree from reputable university in finance, economics, environmental engineering, energy or other related fields
• At least 5 years relevant working experience
• Reliable and motivated self-starter
• Possess excellent research and analysis capabilities and strong project management and process development competence
• Preference for those with prior experience or sound understanding of trading markets and strategies, including in hedging and exposure management

