Senior / Carbon Trader, RGE – Singapore

About the job

RGE and its group of companies are committed to continuous reduction in our carbon footprint. We have successfully registered a carbon project and credits in Indonesia, and in recent years participated in regulatory carbon markets for our manufacturing operations in China.

To streamline current and future carbon-related activities including trading and project development across the Group, we seek 2 carbon traders/specialists to set up our in-house carbon trading desk, based in Singapore.

Applicants with relevant experience or those looking to make a mid-career switch with structured training provided are welcome to apply.

Please visit www.rgei.com for our corporate information.

Job Description:

• Actively identify, develop and execute carbon trading strategies for the Group in both voluntary and mandatory carbon markets

• Business development and marketing of Group’s carbon credits, as well as sourcing and delivering credits to maintain Group-wide offset positions and to ensure regulatory compliance

• Analyse the risks and opportunities in primary and secondary carbon exchanges, as well as local and global regulatory frameworks

• Assist and co-ordinate carbon project developments, including annual monitoring and verification representation for existing project

• Advise and support business groups in analysis of drivers that influence availability and pricing of carbon assets, market conditions and trends, and climate-related financing

Requirements

• Bachelor’s degree from reputable university in finance, economics, environmental engineering, energy or other related fields

• At least 5 years relevant working experience

• Reliable and motivated self-starter

• Possess excellent research and analysis capabilities and strong project management and process development competence

• Preference for those with prior experience or sound understanding of trading markets and strategies, including in hedging and exposure management

Click here to apply.