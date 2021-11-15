NZ utility wants new entity to operate and shut down thermal power assets

Published 09:11 on November 15, 2021 / Last updated at 09:11 on November 15, 2021

New Zealand can reach 100% renewable-powered electricity by 2030 in the most cost-effective and market friendly way if it establishes a special entity to facilitate the retirement of the country’s thermal generation assets, a report released on Monday by a New Zealand power provider claimed.