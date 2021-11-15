Growth in China’s thermal power generation slowed in October, official data showed Monday, as energy consumption curbs put in place to ease coal supply shortages continued, though analysts don’t expect a big power demand surge after the curbs end.
China thermal power growth slides in October amid energy consumption curb
China’s thermal power growth slowed in October, official data showed Monday, as the energy consumption curb put in place to ease coal shortage continued, though analysts don't expect big power surge after the curb ends.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.